Football: Legia reaches Champions League second qualifying round

Legia Warsaw won against the Norwegian champions Bodø/Glimt 1:0 and advanced to the Champions League second qualifying round on Wednesday.

Goals were scored by Luquinhas in the 41st minute and a substitute Tomas Pekhart in the added time of the second half. In the first leg of the first qualifying round, the Polish champions won 3:2.

Despite a higher ball possession in the first half, Bodø/Glimt failed to turn it into their advantage, missing an open goal opportunity in the 34th minute. The visitors were close once again in the 69th minute when one of the players hit the crossbar.

Legia was implementing the plan of their coach Czesław Michniewicz, playing cautiously in defence and launching counterattacks. The football quality of the Polish champions’ attacking players, remarkably higher than the opposition’s counterparts, was the key factor to tip the scale in Legia’s favour.

Apart from Luquinhas, the newcomer Mahir Emreli impressed once again, providing an assist after scoring a brace in the first leg. In turn, another man who came to the club before the season, Matthias Johansson, also registered an assist.

In the second round, the Polish champions will face Flora Tallinn from Estonia. The first leg will take place on July 20 or 21 in Warsaw, while the rematch – on July 27 or 28 in the Estonian capital.