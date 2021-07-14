European Union wants to pacify Poland: MEP

The conflict between Poland and the EU has no legal character but a political one. What the EC and the CJEU are doing to Poland is breaking the treaties as openly as possible, while the thesis about the primacy of EU law over the national acts is completely unfounded – this is not set out in the treaties, said Ryszard Legutko, MEP and co-chairman of the European Conservatives and Reformists.

“The European Union wants to pacify Poland at all costs and, just like the CJEU, uses brutal means to achieve that goal,” said MEP Legutko, adding that these actions overlap with the desire to increase the power of European institutions beyond the competencies set out in the treaty.

“Since the European institutions cannot really increase their competences in relation to large countries, such as Germany or France, they are doing it very brutally and unceremoniously with weaker countries, especially those ruled by conservative governments,” he stated.

In the opinion of the conservative MEP, there is nothing in the EU treaties to indicate that the EU or its Court of Justice may in any way interfere with the judiciary system in Poland.

Ryszard Legutko pointed to the Art. 19 (1) of the Treaty on European Union, the second sentence of which reads: “The Member States shall provide for the necessary legal remedies to ensure effective judicial protection in the areas covered by Union law”.

“These attacks on Polish reforms, the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court’s Disciplinary Chamber take place because the EU bodies claim that there is no effective legal protection there in areas covered by EU law. There is practically no relationship between the Disciplinary Chamber and effective legal protection in the areas covered by EU law, and this certainly does not entitle it to such drastic measures as suspending or applying safeguards against constitutional organs of the state,” Ryszard Legutko said.