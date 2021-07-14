Poland industrial output growth third largest in EU

Deputy Minister of Development, Labour and Technology Robert Tomanek said that Poland achieved the third best result among EU countries, after Hungary and Slovakia.

Albert Zawada/PAP

Poland is one of the EU leaders in terms of industrial production growth, a deputy development minister has said commenting on the latest Eurostat data.

Poland’s industrial output adjusted for the number of working days rose 30.2 percent year on year in May, after a 44.9-percent hike recorded in April, the European statistics office, Eurostat, said on Wednesday.

Deputy Minister of Development, Labour and Technology Robert Tomanek said that Poland achieved the third best result among EU countries, after Hungary and Slovakia, which recorded an industrial output growth of 40.3 percent and 36.8 percent in May, respectively.

Tomanek said that in Poland the highest year-on-year growth was noted in the production of non-durable consumer goods (by 39.1 percent in the EU and by 37.6 percent in the eurozone) and of capital goods (by 29.6 percent in the EU and by 27.6 percent in the eurozone).

The average increase of industrial output for the whole EU was at 21.2 percent.