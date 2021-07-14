Poland is the EU leader in raspberry production and places fifth globally

Raspberries are the third berry fruit species farmed in Poland in terms of the scale of production, after strawberries and blackcurrants, with a 23-percent share of the berry harvest in 2020.

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Poland is the leader among EU countries and world number-five raspberry producer, a state-owned agricultural agency has announced.

A significant proportion of Poland’s raspberry harvest is earmarked for export. In the years 2012-2020, fresh raspberry exports accounted for between 7 and 23 percent of the harvest and frozen raspberries between 41 percent and 73 percent.

According to the National Support Centre for Agriculture (KOWR), most of Poland’s raspberry crop is exported to Germany.

The biggest global raspberry producers are: Russia, Mexico, Serbia and the United States. Poland’s share of world raspberry production stood at 9 percent in 2019. Within the European Union, Poland is the leader with a 51-percent share of production (2020 data). Other significant producers are Spain and Portugal.

Raspberries are the third berry fruit species farmed in Poland in terms of the scale of production, after strawberries and blackcurrants, with a 23-percent share of the berry harvest in 2020.

In terms of surface area of production, raspberries accounted for 27,000-30,000 hectares between 2012 and 2020. Central Statistical Office (GUS) data put the raspberry harvest in Poland, depending on weather conditions, between 76,000-78,000 tonnes in the barren years of 2015 and 2019 up to 129,000 tonnes in 2016. In 2020, 116,000 tonnes of raspberries were harvested.