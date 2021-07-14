CJEU decision on suspending Supreme Court’s chamber unconstitutional: top Polish court

The provision of the EU treaty, based on which the Court of Justice of the EU obliges member states to apply interim measures concerning the national judiciary, is non-compliant with the constitution, Poland’s Constitutional Court ruled on Wednesday.

The Constitutional Court examined the constitutionality of the provisions of the Treaty on the European Union. According to them, the Member States have to take appropriate measures, whether general or particular, to ensure fulfilment of the obligations arising out of the Treaties or resulting from the acts of the institutions of the EU. These obligations also concern the EU court’s interim measures set out in the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU.

The judgment of the Constitutional Tribunal is an answer to the legal question of the Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court about whether a member state is obliged to implement interim measures relating to the structure and functioning of the constitutional organs of the judiciary of that state.

Shortly before the announcement of the judgment, the vice-president of the CJEU, Rosario Silva de Lapuerta, issued a decision on the application of interim measures against Poland.

“In the decision issued today, Court Vice-President Rosario Silva de Lapuerta upheld all the requests of the European Commission until the issuance of a final verdict… Poland is obliged to immediately suspend the application of domestic provisions relating in particular to the powers of the Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court,” the ruling read.

According to the verdict, the application of the provisions of the domestic law may lead to “a serious occurrence and irreversible damage to the legal order of the European Union” and, as a consequence, to the rights of individual EU citizens, especially in the field of the rule of law, expressed in the Treaty on the European Union, a foundation of the Union.

The ruling follows the European Commission’s decision in October 2019 to take Poland to the CJEU. The Commission argued that a Disciplinary Chamber under the Polish Supreme Court, set up in 2017 by the ruling coalition to take disciplinary measures against judges, violated judicial independence in that it could have a “chilling effect” on judges and thus ran against EU law. So far, Poland has refused to comply with instructions for the disciplinary chamber to be suspended, arguing that the provisions of the national law prevail over the EU treaties.