Record number of Poles using internet in 2021 poll shows

CBOS indicated that the number of Poles who used the internet to shop and sell products had also increased.

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

The CBOS pollster reported on Wednesday that, according to its recent studies, almost three out of four adult Poles used the internet at least once a week.

The “Internet Use” study observed that 73 percent of Poles were online at least once a week, a level that was 5 percentage points higher when compared to last year.

The largest increase in internet users, in comparison with the previous year, occurred in the 55 to 64, the 65 to 74 and the 35 to 44 age groups (increases of 10, 7 and 6 percentage points, respectively).

In the 18-24, 25-34 and 35-44 age categories, 98, 96 and 94 percent of the respondents, respectively, used the internet.

In the oldest group of respondents, aged 75 and above, only 13 percent used the internet.

The survey also showed that 97 percent of internet users (71 percent of all adults) used wireless connections (on smartphones, tablets or laptops).

CBOS indicated that the number of Poles who used the internet to shop and sell products had also increased.

Online purchases were made by 63 percent of all respondents (86 percent of internet users) while 32 percent (43 percent of all users) took advantage of the internet to sell items.

The CBOS survey was conducted on June 7-17, 2021, on a representative sample of adult Polish residents drawn from the national identification number (PESEL) registry.