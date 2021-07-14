Ruling camp strengthens fragile majority in parliament

Małgorzata Janowska, one of the MPs, who had earlier quit Poland’s Law and Justice (PiS) party, has returned, thus increasing the ruling coalition’s majority to 232 in the 460-member lower house of parliament, PiS leader Jarosław Kaczyński has announced.

On June 25, Ms Janowska left PiS along with two other MPs, causing turbulence in the ruling party which then lacked two seats to reach a majority in parliament.

Since that time, PiS has attracted two other defectors who had left the party earlier, as Arkadiusz Czartoryski and Lech Kołakowski decided to return earlier in July.

“I would like to announce that we already have 232 people in our caucus,” Mr Kaczyński said.

However, despite her being a PiS caucus member again, Ms Janowska will not be returning to the party herself but will join a small coalition group, the Republican Party, created from a split in a more liberal ruling coalition partner, Agreement.

Jarosław Kaczyński hinted that he might have some more such news in store.

“I hope that I’ll have the chance to inform you about such cases on other occasions and, this time, they may concern people who have never been with us,” he said.

In June, PiS came into a programme agreement with the Kukiz’15 grouping, which includes support for a number of acts important for the latter and the former’s help in maintaining the current political arrangement in the Sejm (lower house).