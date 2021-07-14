Polish scientist involved in discovery of four rogue planets

An international team of astronomers, involving Dr Radosław Poleski from the Astronomical Observatory of the University of Warsaw, has found four new rogue planets.

The free-floating planets that don’t orbit a star were discovered using the Kepler Space Telescope, which monitored a crowded field of millions of stars near the centre of the Milky Way every 30 minutes for two months to find rare gravitational microlensing events.

The research project was based on data collected in 2016 by the Kepler satellite as part of an observation campaign aimed at detecting microlenses.

Free-floating planetary-mass objects (FFPs), are among the most mysterious astronomical objects. They traverse the Milky Way alone, not orbiting any star, which makes them very difficult to detect. The best method of detecting them is gravitational microlensing, occurring when the light from a background star can be temporarily magnified by the presence of other stars in the foreground called a lens. The mass of the lens curves the space around it, which causes the light rays to bend, and as a result, the source brightens. If the lens is a star, brightening lasts from a few to about a hundred days, and if the lens is a planet – several hours to several days.

Given their rarity, only one in about a million stars causes microlensing, in order to detect as many microlensing phenomena as possible, it is necessary to monitor a large number of stars continuously, for example, dense stellar fields.