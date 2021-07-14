More vaccinations needed to avoid fourth COVID-19 wave: gov’t spokesman

We are threatened with the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the introduction of certain restrictions in autumn if we do not vaccinate more people,” government spokesman Piotr Müller said on Wednesday.

He emphasised that discussions about excluding unvaccinated people from restaurants, theatres and other such places are not taking place. He noted that Poland already has certain solutions regarding this issue. Current regulations state that vaccinated people do not count in the limits of people attending concerts, weddings and other such events.

Mr Müller remarked that this “difficult discussion” at some point would probably take place in Poland. “There will also be a discussion in the parliament on this topic, what solution to introduce in order to actually encourage more vaccinations,” the government spokesman said. He added that without the additional vaccinations the next wave of the COVID-19 pandemic might hit Poland.

When asked about the issue of compulsory vaccinations for doctors and medical staff, the spokesman replied that most doctors were already vaccinated. He added that “unfortunately there are individual cases among doctors who question the vaccination system in general”.

“One has to take into account that these people may cause social anxiety after the introduction of such an obligation, but for me this is not an argument that would ultimately be decisive,” Mr Müller said.

The government spokesman pointed out that one of the main topics of discussion is the issue of obligatory vaccinations “for people who go to the hospital, wanting to visit, for example, people staying in the hospital, so as not to pose a risk to those who are less immune, have other diseases”. “This is actually something that is heavily discussed,” he concluded.