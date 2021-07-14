Record number of Poles use internet in 2021: study

The Public Opinion Research Centre (CBOS) reported on Wednesday that a record percentage of Poles use the Internet this year. According to recent studies, nearly three-quarters of adults (73 pct) are online at least once a week, which is 5 pct points more than a year earlier.

“Internet use is almost universal among people under 45 and also common among those aged 45 to 54, three-quarters of whom are also online,” CBOS stressed.

The largest increase in Internet users compared to the previous year took place in the age groups from 55 to 64 (10 pct points), 65 to 74 (7 pct points), as well as in the group from 35 to 44 years of age (6 pct points).

According to the survey, only 13 pct of respondents aged 75 and older use the Internet.

“It can be seen that relatively the largest number of internet users are among respondents with higher education, and the least – among respondents with primary education,” CBOS noted.

Using the Internet is favoured by professional activity – 88 pct of the employed and 54 pct of the unemployed use it. In the group of employed people, the lowest number of Internet users is among farmers and workers, and the highest among managers and specialists.

As emphasised, “the style of using the Internet depends mainly on age.” The respondents under 35, especially those aged 18-24, generally declare a constant online presence, while among the older, especially the oldest Internet users, “going” to the Internet for a specific purpose prevails.

CBOS also indicated that the number of Poles who use the Internet to shop and sell products has increased since the previous year.

Online shopping was done by nearly two-thirds of all respondents, and nearly one-third sold something in this way.