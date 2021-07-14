Poland reports 86 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 6 deaths

Jacek Szydłowski/PAP

Poland recorded 86 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 6 deaths over the past 24h to Wednesday morning, against 96 cases reported on Tuesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 392 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 400 recorded the day prior, including 57 patients on ventilators, against the total of 648 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The health ministry also reported that 92,902 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,652,581 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 31,863,546 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 15,453,502 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.