Gov’t announces higher fines and penalties for reckless drivers

Higher fines, penalties, insurance premiums depending on the number of penalty points as well as increased pensions for relatives to the victims of accidents will apply to reckless drivers are among the changes in the Road Traffic Law prepared by the government.

The document still needs to be approved by the government. The spokesman for the Infrastructure Ministry, Szymon Huptyś, said that these changes assume that in the case of traffic violations, the maximum amount of the fine will be increased from PLN 5,000 (EUR 1,090) to PLN 30,000 (EUR 6,545) which is a significant change. The amount of the fines that may be imposed in the proceedings will also be increased to PLN 3,500 (EUR 763) and in the case of multiple offences up to PLN 4,500 (EUR 981).

The proposed changes also suggest an increase in the fine for exceeding the speed limit by more than 30 kph to the minimum amount of PLN 1,500 (EUR 327) to PLN 5,000 (EUR 1,090).

The law changes also provide for the possibility of confiscating the cars of drunk drivers. “One will be able to lose a car for drunk driving. This is a new solution, a new proposal that has been debated by the government. The new solution is the obligatory forfeiture of the vehicle when the drunk driver causes at least the danger of causing a land traffic disaster,” the spokesman said.

The government also wants to introduce changes in the length of prison sentences for drunk drivers.

Before the draft is adopted by the government, the document must undergo legislative corrections made by the Council of Ministers. Finally, the changes in penal regulations will be discussed between the infrastructure and justice ministers.

According to police data, 23,540 road accidents were reported in 2020. As a result, 2,491 people died and 26,463 were injured. 1,656 accidents occurred due to drunk drivers, in which 216 people were killed and 1,847 people were injured. In relation to the total number of accidents caused by drivers, the ones under the influence of alcohol accounted for 7.9 percent.