Poland to sell its surplus Covid-19 vaccines to other countries – official

Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

Ukraine and Georgia are on the list of countries that Poland intends to sell its surplus Covid-19 vaccines to, the government commissioner for the national vaccination programme has told PAP.

Michal Dworczyk also told PAP that the number of vaccines sold would depend on the dynamics of vaccination in the country.

More detailed information on the plans to resell the vaccines was provided to PAP by Michal Kuczmierowski, head of the country’s Strategic Reserves Agency, who said that the Poland’s ongoing priority was to vaccinate as many Poles as possible and to protect them against a more severe course of infection.

“The resale of vaccines is a scenario that we’ve been considering since the very beginning. In contracts signed at the European Commission level, Poland had ordered a total of about 100 million doses from various producers,” he said.

He pointed out that those vaccines would continue to be delivered to Poland until the end of the first quarter of 2022.

He said that the surplus vaccines would be resold, within the infrastructure of the Eastern Partnership, to, among other countries, Ukraine and Georgia, and to selected Balkan countries.

Kuczmierowski also said that Poland had at least 4 million doses for resale to other countries and that close to 5 million doses would be held in storage by Poland for potential immediate use.