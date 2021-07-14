COVID-19: 86 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 86 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,881,046 including 153,286 still active. The number of active cases increased from 153,182 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 6 new fatalities – 3 from COVID-19 alone and 3 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 75,179.

According to the ministry, 92,902 people are quarantined and 2,652,581 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 153,286 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Wednesday, a total of 31,863,546 vaccine doses have been administered and 15,453,502 people have been fully vaccinated so far.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 57 out of 648 available.

As of Wednesday morning, as many as 188,627,168 coronavirus cases, 4,066,043 deaths and 172,447,256 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 34,807,813, India has the second most with 30,946,074 cases and Brazil third with 19,152,065.