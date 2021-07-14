Poland to resell COVID-19 vaccines

“Poland plans to resell tens of millions of vaccine doses against COVID-19 to other countries, including Ukraine or Georgia,” the head of the Office of the Prime Minister and the government’s plenipotentiary for the vaccination programme, Michał Dworczyk said. “This number depends on the dynamics of vaccination in Poland,” he added.

COVID-19: We are halfway to population immunity, says expert

see more

Detailed information on the plans to resell vaccines against COVID-19 to other countries was provided by Michał Kuczmierowski, head of the Governmental Strategic Reserves Agency (RARS). He emphasised that the priority is to vaccinate as many Poles as possible and protect them against the disease.

“We were considering the scenario of vaccine resale in other countries from the very beginning. Poland signed contracts at the European Commission level, ordering a total of about 100 million vaccine doses of various producers,” Mr Kuczmierowski stressed.

He added that the vaccines would be delivered to Poland by the end of the first quarter of 2022. “We want to resell their surplus,” the head of RARS stated. He said that vaccines will be sent to countries under the Eastern Partnership, Ukraine and Georgia, but also to some countries in the Balkans.

Mr Kuczmierowski admitted that AstraZeneca vaccines would probably be resold first, because Pfizer vaccines are more popular in our country. The final decision about the sale would be made on the basis of real demand and current deliveries.

The head of RARS said that the Agency would be responsible for the logistics and transport of the vaccines planned for resale; he added that RARS is prepared for the resale operation.