Germany counts on agreement with US on Nord Stream 2: FM

“Germany hopes that Chancellor Angela Merkel’s July visit to the US will result in a formal German-American agreement to lift sanctions on Western companies involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline,” Zbigniew Rau, Polish Foreign Minister told the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

“There will probably be an attempt in the US to agree on a certain offer to be presented to Ukraine,” he assessed, adding that “such a scenario would mean regression for Poland.”

The minister stressed that “Poland does not change its position on what Nord Stream 2 is.”

“This is bad business for both NATO and the EU… The agreement will strengthen Moscow’s position in relation to Ukraine, but also the countries of our part of Europe. As Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said, Nord Stream 2 will create a security deficit in the region,” Mr Rau emphasised.

According to the German public broadcaster ARD, Chancellor Angela Merkel promised Ukraine support in the dispute over the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, and during Monday’s meeting in Berlin with the country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, she confirmed that she guarantees gas transit through Ukraine.

“Germany and France maintain their position that Ukraine must remain a transit country for energy,” the head of the German government said.

Ukraine is of the opinion that the creation of Nord Stream 2 poses a threat to its security and continues to express concerns in this matter.

“Ukraine sees that the country’s security is under threat from the German-Russian project,” Volodymyr Zelensky stressed.

Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau also pointed out that further EU sanctions against Belarus are possible in connection with the influx of migrants from that country to Lithuania.

“This is an attack on common EU borders in an absolutely organised manner,” he said.

“If the procedure of attracting migrants… from various places in the world continues, I think that not only Poland, but all EU countries will be convinced of the idea of ​​imposing further sanctions on Minsk,” Mr Rau stressed.