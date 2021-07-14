Polish PM and EC head discuss climate, Recovery Fund

“The EU climate policy, the Recovery Fund, taxonomy and efficient legislative procedures were among the topics of the discussion between Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen,” Permanent Representation of the Republic of Poland to the EU reported on social media.

Ms Von der Leyen assessed that the meeting with the Polish Prime Minister was “good.”

Good exchange with Polish Prime Minister @MorawieckiM this evening on key European files:

➡️ The next steps in reaching our common climate objectives and tomorrow’s proposals

➡️ Green taxonomy

➡️ Recovery & amp; Resilience Fund

➡️ Rule of law issues pic.twitter.com/uNVb3HbYkv

& mdash; Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) July 13, 2021

The Prime Minister’s conversation with the head of the European Commission took place on Tuesday in Brussels at a working dinner.