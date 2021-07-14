Poles support government’s objection towards property claims: survey

A large percentage of Poles claim that the government should oppose Israel’s claims regarding the so-called heirless property, a survey conducted by the Social Changes agency, commissioned by wpolityce.pl found.

The respondents heard the following question: “Should the Polish government oppose the claims of Israel and Jewish communities regarding the so-called heirless property, which is the property of Jewish citizens of Poland who were murdered by the Germans during WWII?”.

62 percent of respondents answered in the affirmative, 13 percent answered that the government should not oppose those claims. According to the survey, voters of the 3 largest political parties support the strong position of the government regarding Israel’s claims related to the so-called heirless property.

The poll also found that 75 percent of Poles support the fight against the narrative stating that Poles were co-responsible for the Holocaust.

The survey was carried out using the Computer-Assisted Web Interview (CAWI) method on an internet pane on a nationwide, representative sample of 1,057 Poles.