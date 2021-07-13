Poland to purchase US-made Abrams tanks

Poland is interested in the latest version of the tank, the SEPv3, the ministry said on Tuesday.

Kim Hee-Chul/PAP/EPA

The defence minister is expected to present details of Poland’s new contract with the United States concerning the purchase of M1A2 Abrams tanks on Wednesday, PAP has learnt from the Defence Ministry.

Mariusz Błaszczak, the defence minister, will announce details of the contract at a press conference on Wednesday, also to be attended by Jarosław Kaczyński, a deputy prime minister and the leader of the ruling coalition, according to the ministry.

“Abrams for Poland is getting closer and closer… Together with (deputy) Prime Minister Jarosław Kaczyński, we will present important information tomorrow,” Błaszczak said in a Tuesday tweet.

Polish media have speculated that Poland may be interested in purchasing up to 250 Abrams tanks, but the Defence Ministry has declined to comment on the speculations.

The latest version of the M1A2 Abrams has been in service since 2020, but the first Abrams model was introduced in the early 1980s.

Poland is seeking to replace its Soviet-era T-72 tanks and their descendants, PT-91s, with more modern Western machines.