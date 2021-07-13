Europe’s largest indoor amusement park opens near Łódź

Modelled on a 16th-century trading city, the park has modern-day attractions.

Press materials

Europe’s biggest indoor amusement park has opened in Poland.

Mandoria City of Adventure family amusement park located just outside Łódź, covers a massive 15,000 m2 and expects to get even bigger in the future.

Daniel Zieliński, Manager of Mandoria, said: “The park was completely styled as a 16th-century trading city.

“But the attractions are part of this world, it should be emphasized that Mandoria is a family park and all attractions can be enjoyed by both children and adults.”

Among those on offer are the longest indoor rollercoaster in Poland, a giant swaying pirate ship, a number of carousels, large family slides, bumper cars in the shape of shoes, the only rollercoaster in Poland that rides in the dark, a shooting range and a giant mirror maze.

As well as the Galleon which hoists the visitors over the water, there is a carousel with boats on the water, at the Bay of Piskorz children young and old can steer remote-controlled boats and there are also pedal boats for children to enjoy.

Currently the development measures an impressive 15,000 m2 and cost 110 million PLN but the owners of the project plan to expand the park to reach a whopping 500,000 m2. Once fully developed a large portion of the new attractions will be outdoors.

The Merkant, which is the longest indoor roller coaster in Poland at a length of 265 m, reaches a height of 7 m travelling at a maximum speed of 36 km per hour. The attraction is also available for people with disabilities.

Performers employed by the park will behave like they are from a historical village and interact with the visitors as such, welcoming the children on a magical journey back in time.

The company claim that at their ‘Town Hall’ visitors will be able to see the best pranks and mischief in the country.

Sharpshooters will be able to take aim at the shooting gallery with historical rifles while those who are seeking something more light-hearted can visit the clown orchestra.

Iwona Buchcic, spokeswoman for Mandoria, said: "Despite the fact that we have put all the attractions in the building, we managed to create a port with a bay with real water and we also have several attractions on it including a beautiful Galleon that spins over the water."

As well as the water based carousel there is a further four options for visitors who enjoy being spun around. There is a two-tier Venetian carousel called the ‘Caravan’, a chain carousel for visitors who are taller than 120 cm, the ‘barrels’ in the vineyard and ‘Leonardo’s Lantern’ a flying bicycle carousel on which the height is decided by the rider pedalling or not.

This follows on from the opening of the large aquapark Suntago last year at Wręcza, a village just outside Warsaw, which is close to another aquatic attraction, Deepspot, which when opened was the deepest swimming pool in the world, a title which it lost last month when Deep Dive Dubai opened.