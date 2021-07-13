Diplomat, Ładoś Group researcher appointed President’s aide

President Andrzej Duda appointed Jakub Kumoch, former Ambassador to Switzerland and Turkey, and researcher of the Ładoś Group, to the position of the head of the International Politics Bureau of the President’s Office on Tuesday.

Jakub Kumoch is a Middle East specialist, a political scientist and an EU foreign affairs specialist. He has been a member of the Foreign Affairs Section of the Development Council of the President of Poland since 2015. He graduated from the Institute of International Relations and the Department of Oriental Studies of the University of Warsaw.

He is a member of an expert group of the European Commission analysing electoral processes. He took part in over a dozen EU and OECD election observation missions.

He was Poland’s Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein from October 2016 to March 2020, whereas from March 2020 to July 2021 he was Ambassador of Poland to Turkey. As a polyglot, he speaks fluently Turkish, English, French, Croatian, Spanish, Russian, German and Italian. He also has a command of Ukrainian and Arabic.

Mr Kumoch is also known for his research on and promotion of the Ładoś Group — a secret circle of Polish diplomats and Jewish activists who fabricated thousands of central American passports during WWII in order to help Jews avoid death in Nazi German concentration and extermination camps.

Mr Kumoch replaces the outgoing head of the International Politics Bureau of the President’s Office Krzysztof Szczerski, who will soon enter the office of Poland’s Ambassador to the UN.

Also on Tuesday, Poland’s head of the state appointed Bogna Janke as the aide responsible for the substantive supervision over the Dialogue and Correspondence Bureau at the President’s Office.

Born in 1973 in Białystok, Ms Janke graduated from German language studies at the Department of Modern Languages of the University of Warsaw. She used to work as a reporter for the Polish Press Agency and TVN24 commercial broadcaster. As an entrepreneur, she issued her own local weekly “Gazeta Południa”. From 2006 and 2021 she was in charge of the blog portal SALON24. During her professional life, she undertook a range of voluntary works.