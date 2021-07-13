Pupils likely to return to schools: Education min

Polish schools are most likely to resume normal classes after the summer holidays but other options are not ruled out, Education Minister Przemysław Czarnek said.

The last two academic years suffered major disruption from the OCVID-19 pandemic with most children having lessons online.

According to Przemysław Czarnek, a full return to normal schooling after summer break is highly probable.

“We are preparing every possible scenario. At this point… a return to on-site learning is most probable,” he said at a public radio broadcaster on Tuesday.

At the same time Minister Czarnek admitted that in case of a fourth wave of the COVID-19 infections, which may be as high as the third, there is also a plan to introduce hybrid or online learning.