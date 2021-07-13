Distrust in Tusk considerably up – poll

Marcin Obara/PAP

Distrust in Donald Tusk, Poland’s former prime minister and former president of the European Council, has considerably gone up since June, a new poll has found.

In June, Tusk, who returned to Polish politics in early July, was distrusted by 49.5 percent of the respondents, while in July by 58.2 percent. The percentage of Poles, who voiced trust in Tusk, went down by 1.4 percentage point to 31.3 percent, according to an IBRiS poll for Onet website.

President Andrzej Duda regained his position of the country’s most trusted politician after four months, with 42.7 percent of Poles expressing their trust in the head of state (up by 2.2 percentage points), and 47.9 percent distrusting him.

Duda has been followed by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, trusted by 40.3 percent (down by 0.2 percentage point), and Rafal Trzaskowski, the mayor of Warsaw and deputy leader of Civic Platform, Poland’s biggest opposition party, trusted by 38.9 percent (down by 1.7 percentage point).

Zbigniew Ziobro, the Polish justice minister and leader of a ruling coalition party Solidary Poland was the most mistrusted politician, with 62.9 percent expressing such an opinion (down by 5.8 percentage points). Ziobro is trusted by 19.6 percent.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, a deputy prime minister and leader of the ruling Law and Justice party, is distrusted by 55.1 percent of respondents, and trusted by 34.5 percent (up by 3.6 percentage points).

The survey was conducted on July 9-10 on a sample of 1,100 people, using the computer-assisted telephone interview (CATI) method.