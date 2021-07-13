Top court examines PM’s motion over national law precedence

Poland’s Constitutional Court (TK) has begun its session devoted to the examination of the motion issued by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in March this year regarding the compliance of selected provisions of the Treaty on European Union with the Polish constitution.

PM Morawiecki has doubts about three EU regulations. These include provisions under which the Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU) is able to suspend or postpone the execution of a given legal action by Polish courts.

The Prime Minister submitted an almost 130-page application to the Constitutional Court, in which he wants to examine EU regulations in terms of the principle of primacy of domestic law over that established by the EU and the principle of sincere cooperation between the EU and the member states.

The motion was submitted after the judgment of the CJEU on the possibility for courts to review the correctness of the process of appointing a judge. The EU court thus partially suspended the work of the Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court, which until the final decision does not deal with the cases of judges but is examining the issues of other legal professions.

Both EC and Poland remain unwavering on the matter. While the EC takes a clear position on the primacy of EU law over the national law, the Polish government maintains their stance on the precedence of the Polish acts, namely the constitution, over the EU law.