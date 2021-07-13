Flag-bearers of Poland team at Tokyo Olympics opening announced

Tomasz Waszczuk/Leszek Szymański/PAP

Maja Wloszczowska, a mountain biker, and Pawel Korzeniowski, a swimmer, have been named flag-bearers of Poland national team at Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony, the Polish Olympic Committee has announced.

Wloszczowska, an Olympic vice-champion from Beijing and Rio de Janeiro, and Korzeniowski, the first Polish swimmer to compete in the Olympics for the fifth time, will have the honour of carrying the Polish national flag in the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on July 23.