President and PM most trusted politicians: poll

According to a survey by the IBRiS polling agency for Onet.pl, President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki overtook Rafał Trzaskowski, the mayor of Warsaw, and are now the most trusted politicians in Poland.

The President is trusted by 42.7 percent of respondents (2.2 percentage points increase compared to the measurement in June). In the second place, with a result of 40.3 percent is Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (0.2 percentage points decrease). The third most trusted politician is the Mayor of Warsaw, Rafał Trzaskowski, trusted by 38.9%. respondents (1.7 percentage points decrease).

The remaining places in the ranking are occupied by Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz the head of the Polish People’s Party (PSL) with the result of 37.0 percent. The fourth place took Szymon Hołownia, the head of the Poland 2050 party, with 36.8 percent. Jarosław Kaczyński, the head of the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) is trusted by 34.5 percent of respondents. Donald Tusk, the acting chairman of the main opposition Civic Platform (PO) party, raises trust in 31.3 percent of respondents. Health Minister Adam Niedzielski got 28.2 percent, Tomasz Grodzki, the speaker of the upper house of parliament got 24.4 percent while Elżbieta Witek, the speaker of the lower house got 24.4 percent.

The Poll also showed who are the most distrusted politicians. Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro tops the infamous list with the result of 62.9 percent declaring distrust towards him. Jarosław Gowin, the deputy Prime Minister came in second with 58.6 percent of respondents declaring distrust towards him while Donald Tusk is distrusted by 58.2 percent of people.

The survey was conducted on July 9-10 on a sample of 1,100 people, using the computer-assisted telephone interview (CATI) method.