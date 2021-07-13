Merkel assures Ukraine it will remain gas transit country despite NS2 project

During a meeting in Berlin with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the German chancellor Angela Merkel confirmed that she guarantees gas transit through Ukraine over the country’s doubts arising from the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, the German ARD TV said.

Earlier in July, Volodymyr Zelensky said that Nord Stream 2 “is an energy threat and a security trap” and that all of Europe should unite to counteract this project. On Monday, Chancellor Merkel stated that not only Germany but also France maintain their position that Ukraine must remain a transit country for energy flow in Europe.

Nevertheless, Ukraine still expresses great concern in this matter. “We take them very seriously,” said Ms Merkel. However, she was sceptical about finding a final solution to the dispute over Nord Stream 2 during her upcoming visit to the US and the scheduled meeting with President Joe Biden.

“I don’t know if the documents will be completely ready by then, but there will be serious talks about working out a joint position,” she said.

The President of Ukraine spoke in favour of including the USA in the Normandy format, launched in 2014, on energy issues.

“The US may also be involved in the search for a solution in a different format,” stated Volodymyr Zelensky, adding that Ukraine sees that” the country’s security is threatened by the German-Russian project.”

Nord Stream 2 is a 1,200 km-long, two-strand pipeline that departs from Russia, runs along the seabed of the Baltic and ends at the German town of Greifswald. According to the main contractor of the project, it is to be ready in August 2021.

Poland, along with several other states in the region, such as the Baltic States and Ukraine, is strongly against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, stating that the project will raise the dominance of Russian gas in Europe, which would jeopardise Europe’s energy security.