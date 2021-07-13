Poland reports 96 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 13 deaths

Jacek Szydłowski/PAP

Poland recorded 96 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 13 deaths over the past 24h to Tuesday morning, against 44 cases reported on Monday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 400 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 411 recorded the day prior, including 55 patients on ventilators, against the total of 670 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The health ministry also reported that 97,465 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,652,604 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 31,653,505 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 15,277,111 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.