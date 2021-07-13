COVID-19: 96 new infections in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 96 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,880,959 including 153,182 still active. The number of active cases was 153,128 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 13 new fatalities, of which seven were due to COVID-19 alone and six from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 75,173.

According to the ministry, a total of 97,465 people are quarantined and 2,652,604 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 153,182 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.

As of Tuesday a total of 31,653,505 vaccine doses have been administered. 15,277,111 people have been fully vaccinated so far.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 55 out of 642 available.

As of Tuesday morning, as many as 188,119,173 coronavirus cases, 4,056,845 deaths and 172,052,918 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 34,766,404. India has the second most with 30,907,282 cases and Brazil third with 19,106,971.