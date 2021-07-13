Dialogue with society can prompt EU to withdraw sanctions on Minsk: minister

Although the EU sanctions imposed on Minsk can be reversed, it is up to the Belarusian authorities to take the first step in overcoming the crisis, said Zbigniew Rau, the Polish Foreign Minister, in Brussels after the meeting of EU foreign ministers. In his opinion, such a step should be “a dialogue with the society and the opposition.”

“I expressed my solidarity with Lithuania, which is currently struggling with the increased influx of illegal immigrants, especially after the decision of the Belarusian authorities to suspend the readmission agreement with the European Union. I drew attention to the fact that we also have similar problems, although on a much smaller scale,” the minister added.

Before the start of the ministerial meeting, the head of the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Gabrielius Landsbergis, announced that his country wanted further EU sanctions against Belarus in connection with the influx of illegal migrants from that country.

The Lithuanian foreign minister stated that the EU must be firm with regimes that use migrants as a kind of weapon and thus launch hybrid attacks. That is why his country called on the EU to prepare the fifth package of sanctions against Belarus.

“We are very grateful to the countries that helped Lithuania to improve the control of the border with Belarus, but more help is needed,” Mr Landsbergis pointed out.

This year, more than 1,670 people tried to get from Belarus to Lithuania illegally. Throughout last year, only 81 people were apprehended. Most of the individuals detained in 2021 are citizens of the Middle East and Africa. The Vilnius government considers the migration crisis to be a form of hybrid warfare by Minsk.