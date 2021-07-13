Polish-Czech negotiations regarding Turów mine resume

The Polish and Czech delegations will meet again in Prague on Tuesday to continue negotiations on the Turów mine. A compromise is to lead to the withdrawal of the lawsuit against Poland, which the Czechs have filed in the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU).

Last week’s negotiations did not bring a breakthrough, and it was decided that they would be resumed on July 13. Poland’s Climate and Environment Minister Michał Kurtyka announced that the negotiating teams would be divided into working groups, which should speed up the negotiation process.

“On our part, we are always ready to move forward as quickly as possible. We will be working in two streams in parallel. On one hand, legal and treaty aspects will be handled, and on the other, technical solutions to specific problems,” Minister Kurtyka said.

The Czech Minister of Environment, Richard Brabec, in an interview with the Seznam Zpravy portal, stated that the Czech side had drawn a line that it does not intend to cross in order to reach an agreement. “The Polish side wants the future intergovernmental agreement to be more general and contain no sanctions. We reject such a solution,” the minister said. He added that the election campaign in the Czech Republic has no influence on the course of the talks and their pace.

In May, the CJEU acceded to the request of the Czech government and ordered the suspension of mining in the Turów lignite mine until the dispute over the mine was resolved. However, this did not happen. The Czech Republic, therefore, asked the Court to fine Poland EUR 5,000,000 a day.

According to the Polish side, it is impossible to comply with the CJEU decision to stop mining in Turów. The suspension of operations would lead to an energy disaster, as the mine supplies the Turów power plant, which produces up to 7 percent of the country’s energy.

The Polish-Czech negotiations regarding the lignite mine in Turów are expected to lead to the creation of an intergovernmental agreement that will set out the conditions under which the Czech Republic will withdraw its complaint to the Court of Justice of the European Union, which it filed in February. In their opinion, the expansion of the mine threatens, among other things, access to water in the Liberec region.