COVID-19: total of 153 cases of Delta strain recorded in Poland

So far, 153 cases of the so-called Delta strain of coronavirus have been recorded in Poland, Wojciech Andrusiewicz, a Ministry of Health spokesman said on Monday in an interview with the RMF FM private radio station.

In the last few days, 30 new cases of Delta infection have been detected through sequencing.

“We hope that an optimistic scenario would be 1,000-3,000 infections and in the pessimistic scenario, if vaccinations stopped, we could go up even to 20,000 cases,” Mr Andrusiewicz stated.

He added that the current COVID-19 infection rate had stabilised, but there is a possibility of an increase should the vaccination rate halt.

On Monday, Poland’s Health Ministry confirmed 44 new cases of COVID-19 countrywide.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Delta coronavirus strain has already been recorded in 104 countries around the world. It is a strain, first discovered in India, that spreads around 60 percent faster than previous variants.

WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a videoconference that the Delta is now a huge threat to all countries, including those where most of the population has already been vaccinated.

WHO called for the restrictions not to be lifted too quickly, as this could overload health systems, especially in the developing countries. The organisation pointed out that in the poorest countries, doctors and paramedics are still on the verge of exhaustion, and at the same time there is a shortage of vaccines, oxygen, drugs and protective measures.