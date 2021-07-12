French company to prepare bid to build Poland’s first nuclear plant

French state-controlled power group EDF has opened an office in Warsaw which is tasked with preparing a comprehensive proposal for the Polish government concerning the construction of Poland’s first nuclear power block.

“France offers a European solution based on third-generation EPR reactor technology, already recognised by several European nuclear safety authorities, and on 50 years of experience in the nuclear industry,” said Philippe Crouzet, the high representative of the French government for cooperation with Poland.

EDF deputy CEO for new nuclear projects, Vakis Ramany, said that Poland was a key market for his company and EDF is committed to offering more than just proven EPR technology.

“We are promoting a long-term strategic partnership based on three elements: integrating the Polish supply chain, building the human potential of the future operator, and exploring, with the help of the French government, various tools for financing and securing the Polish programme,” Mr Ramany said.

According to the Polish government’s Energy Strategy, Poland plans to construct six nuclear power units. In 2033, Poland should launch the first reactor in its first nuclear power plant, generating some 1-1.6 GW of power. Subsequent reactors should be constructed every two to three years until the target of six units is reached.

The Polish government expects its partner in the nuclear programme to take up 49 percent shares in a SPV, to provide adequate financing and participate not only in the construction but also in the operation of nuclear power plants.

Poland has signed an intergovernmental agreement with the US under which American companies are to submit their offer next year. South Korea is also interested in the Polish nuclear project.