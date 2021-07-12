Konin to become first Polish city with hydrogen fuelled bus

Hitting the streets in 2022, the bus fitted with a Solaris Urbino 12 hydrogen fuel cell will also have five composite tanks.

Konin has become the first city in Poland to introduce a hydrogen bus to its regular fleet.

Hitting the streets in 2022, the bus fitted with a Solaris Urbino 12 hydrogen fuel cell will also have five composite tanks, each with a capacity of 312 litres and a full refuelling should take a few minutes, with an estimated reach of 350km on one full tank.

In anticipation of the bus’s inaugural journey, the city is also building a new hydrogen service station which will be completed by the end of 2021 and have two refuelling points, one for private vehicles and one for buses, with the hydrogen supplied by a local power station.

Konin’s mayor Piotr Korytkowski said: “When announcing the modernisation [of the city’s bus network], I was mainly thinking about hybrid and electric buses.

“The fact that we are signing a contract for the lease of a hydrogen bus from Solaris is, for me, a reason for pride and enormous happiness.”

Although Solaris, the Polish firm producing the hydrogen buses, has been making them since 2014, this is the first time a contract has been signed between the company and a Polish carrier.

The firm premiered its Urbino 12 hydrogen model in 2019 and has since supplied over 80 of them to international clients in Austria, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Italy.

MZK Konin will lease the vehicle for 4 years and is part of the city’s bus network modernisation strategy.

Dariusz Michalak, vice-president of the R&D Department at Solaris said: “This will be the first hydrogen bus in Poland.

“We are signing a contract for something that is innovative and that has started developing intensively in Europe.”