Nord Stream 2 pipeline to be ready in August: main contractor’s CEO

We will finish work on the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in August, as it is now 98 percent ready, says Matthias Warnig, the head of the Nord Stream 2 AG company implementing this project, in an interview with the German daily Handelsblatt.

“The threats of sanctions from the US have made work much more difficult in every respect, including certification, but we are working on solutions and we will definitely find a way out. The final outcome of the project will be a pipeline that meets all approval requirements and international industry standards,” he said.

Matthias Warnig added that the pipeline’s suitability for transporting hydrogen has also been tested. “Probably in ten years at the latest, we will be able to introduce the possibility of transporting hydrogen through one or both lines of the gas pipeline,” the head of NS2 AG stated.

Poland, along with several other states in the region, such as the Baltic States and Ukraine, is strongly against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, stating that the project will raise the dominance of Russian gas in Europe which would jeopardise Europe’s energy security.

Earlier in July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Nord Stream 2 “is an energy threat and a security trap,” and that all of Europe should unite to counteract this project.

However, Mr Warnig ensured that Ukraine would remain a transit country for Russia for gas transport also after the expiry of the current agreement between Russia and Ukraine in 2024.

“There is no doubt that transit will also be an integral part of transporting gas from Russia to Europe after 2024,” he emphasised.

He added that gas transit through Ukraine “will certainly be one of the topics of talks between the German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the US President Joe Biden on Thursday.

Nord Stream 2 is a 1,200 km-long, two-strand pipeline that departs from Russia, runs along the seabed of the Baltic and ends at the German town of Greifswald.