Lithuania strengthens border control over growing migration problem

Due to the growing migration problem, which Vilnius believes to be a part of hybrid warfare by Minsk, Lithuania has strengthened border control not only with Belarus, but also with Poland, in order to prevent migrants from moving to the West, the State Border Protection Service (VSAT) announced on Monday.

Following the deteriorating situation on the country’s border, Lithuania declared a state of emergency earlier in July.

The Lithuanian border guard, assisted by customs officers and police officers, has been conducting increased checks on travellers and vehicles not only on the main routes connecting the two countries, but also on less travelled roads. In the first week of July, VSAT informed that this year Poland handed over 38 illegal migrants to Lithuania who tried to reach the West illegally, getting to Lithuania from Belarus.

Lithuanian border guards stated that “there is a regular exchange of information with colleagues from Poland, activities are coordinated to deploy patrol forces on both sides of the border”.

Furthermore, VSAT announced that the Rapid Border Intervention Mechanism has now been launched in cooperation with the EU border agency Frontex, which will send 60 officers to Lithuania, as well as appropriate border control gear – 30 cars, two helicopters and a car with thermal imaging.

This year, more than 1,670 people tried to illegally get from Belarus to Lithuania. Throughout last year, only 81 people were apprehended. Most of the individuals detained in 2021 are citizens of the Middle East and Africa.

The Vilnius government considers the migration crisis to be a form of hybrid warfare by Minsk. Lithuanian Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite spoke about it at a joint meeting of the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs and Civil Liberties.

“This is part of a hybrid war against Lithuania that actively supports civil society, defends human rights in Belarus and gives refuge to Belarusians persecuted for political reasons. It is also a war against the entire EU and Western democracies. Migration is an instrument in this war. Unfortunately, people are being used instrumentally by the Lukashenko regime,” she said.