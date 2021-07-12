Poland receives 1.5 mln Pfizer vaccines

Leszek Szymański/PAP

US pharmaceutical company Pfizer supplied 1.5 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine to Poland on Monday, Michal Kuczmierowski, head of the country’s Strategic Reserves Agency, has told PAP.

A shipment of 160,000 coronavirus vaccine doses made by the Anglo-Swedish firm AstraZeneca is expected on Thursday and Pfizer’s US competitor Moderna is slated to deliver a batch of 222,000 vaccines on Friday, Kuczmierowski said.

Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca products require two jabs for patients to reach the desired immunity level, while the Johnson&Johnson vaccine does not need a booster jab.

Poland, whose population is around 38 million, launched its coronavirus vaccination programme in December 2020. By Monday morning, the country had distributed over 31.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with more than 15 million people having been fully inoculated.