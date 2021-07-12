EC vice president worried about Polish draft broadcasting law

OLIVIER HOSLET/POOL/PAP/EPA

Vera Jourova, the European Commission (EC) vice-president for values and transparency, has expressed concerns about the planned changes to Poland’s broadcasting concession rules.

“The new draft Polish law on broadcasting concessions is yet another worrying signal for media freedom and pluralism in the country,” Jourova wrote on Twitter on Monday.

The new draft law is seen by some as an attack on the US-owned TVN24 television channel, which has been highly critical of the government.

“We follow closely the situation related to TVN24, whose license has not been renewed yet,” Jourova also said, adding that “this further makes the case for an EU #MediaFreedomAct.”

The EC has been arguing that the EU needs additional regulations to promote media freedom and pluralism in the 27 democracies comprising the bloc.

The EC said last week it would look into the new Polish draft law on broadcasting concessions.

Last week, a group of MPs from the ruling conservative party Law and Justice lodged a draft amendment to the media law that would prevent companies outside the European Economic Area from taking control of Polish radio and television stations.

TVN24 has been struggling to renew its licence with the state media regulator KRRiT since February 2020. Its current licence expires in September.