South African sausage king looking to ‘revolutionise’ Poland’s street food scene

Kalbar/TFN

A South African chef whose sausages and pies have become the talk of Poland says is now looking to revolutionise the country’s street food scene.

Darren Graysmark, who was born in Cape Town and moved to Poland in 2014, started his online food shop ‘Ke Nako Foods’ after encouragement from his hungry neighbours and friends.

Setting up his website due to popular demand, the 32-year-old found orders for his homemade pork bangers, boerwors (farmers’ sausage) biltong and meat and vegetarian pies went through the roof during lockdown as news of his delicious foods spread.

Graysmark told TFN: “I was coming from the UK to Poland for a holiday because my brother was already living here.

“After returning to the UK I felt something was missing, I felt like Poland needed a change in food.

“The only thing you could really get was kebabs, I love a good kebab but not every day.

“With a pie or a Boerewors roll, everybody loves sausages, you can taste something different.”

Now the Warsaw-based sausage king has opened his ‘Harry’s Kitchen’ food truck, the first of a planned fleet across the country, and with growing demand both online and offline has started negotiations for his own production kitchen.

He said: “The brand is Harry’s, it can be fish and chips, tacos, pizza. Harry can be anybody you want them to be, it could be you.

“Once the production kitchen is established we’ll be visiting different restaurants, shops and hotels and pitching our food to them, especially our sausages and pies because those are the things we can ship across the country.”

He continued: “My dad was from London and my mum was from Upington in South Africa.

“As kids we’d always visit Uptington and the quality of meat there is unbelievable, the biltong is exactly how it was when the European settlers brought it over and that is how it should be. It gives you a taste of history.

“For me the idea of bringing something to Poland from home makes it worth it.”

As well as the sausages and eight varieties of pies, the online shop offers biltong, a dried cured meat that is made with coriander and can come in lean or fatty variations.

Graysmark said: “I make food very simple because we have limited tastebuds so why not let them taste what they can without confusing them, let them taste what the food is supposed to taste like.

The South African who moved to Poland in 2014 said: “Once the production kitchen is established we’ll be visiting different restaurants, shops and hotels and pitching our food to them, especially our sausages and pies because those are the things we can ship across the country.”Kalbar/TFN

“I will probably do more vegetarian food, there is a strong community in Warsaw and our mushroom and blue cheese pie is to die for.”

“Our mission here at KeNako Foods is to bring the best quality service and product to your door.

“Our goal is to leave you hungry for more and your heart warm with our love.

“We pride ourselves on quality and taste.”