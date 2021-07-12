Thirty percent of Poles report Covid-19 vaccine side effects

Leszek Szymański/PAP

About thirty percent of Poles have said they experienced side effects after taking at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, a poll has found.

In the May and June survey run by CBOS, over 1,000 said they had taken at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The side effects included high temperature (14 percent), pain in the arm where the vaccine was injected (13 percent), muscle pain (6 percent), fatigue (6 percent), headache (4 percent), general malaise (3 percent), shivers (3 percent) and redness or swelling at the place of injection (2 percent).

Sixty-one percent said they had been inoculated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, 22 percent had received AstraZeneca and 12 percent had taken Moderna. Only three percent said they had been received the single-shot Johnson&Johnson vaccine.

Of those receiving the two-dose vaccines, 50 percent had taken one and 50 percent had taken both doses when the survey was carried out.