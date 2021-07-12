Polish disposable income growth among world’s best: OECD

The disposable income of Polish households rose in 2019 by 6 pct year on year, one of the best results in the world, according to data from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

The global leader was the OECD’s youngest member, Costa Rica, where household disposable income rose by 7.5 pct year on year, but data for that country come from 2017 as the OECD uses the most recent available data for its analyses.

Higher growth than Poland was also recorded by Canada, Estonia and Latvia. The annual growth in disposable income in Hungary stood at 4.2 pct, in the US at 3.6 pct, in the Czech Republic at 3.2 pct and in France at 1.8 pct. In Spain and the UK, the figure was 1.7 pct.

In Germany, the indicator stood at a little below zero, and in Italy the real income of households fell by 2.1 pct.

The real disposable income indicator reported by the OECD measures all sources of income, such as salaries and social benefits, fewer taxes and other deductions. The data are adjusted for inflation.