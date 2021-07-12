Energy transformation is opportunity for technological leap: PM

“The energy transformation is an opportunity for a technological leap of the Polish economy and achieving energy sovereignty. It will also ensure a safe future for generations of Poles,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday. He added that Upper Silesia is at the center of this process.

On Monday, the head of government took part in the 3rd Programme Conference “Silesian Deal – Raw material and energy security in the era of the European Green Deal and Polish Deal”. In his speech, PM Morawiecki assured that he saw the energy transformation as an opportunity for the country’s energy sovereignty.

He also assessed that the energy transformation is “an incredible chance for a technological leap of the Polish economy,” and that this process will also ensure a safe future for generations of Poles.

Pointing to the need for the transformation, Mr Morawiecki noted that the price for the industry based on coal was paid by the natural environment, the recultivation of which will require “gigantic resources.”

The Prime Minister assured that Silesia would still remain the centre of energy in Poland, stressing that the energy transformation of this region would be a major challenge. He did not rule out the possibility of creating a “hydrogen valley” there.

According to PM Morawiecki, people in Silesia constitute more capital than coal. He indicated the engineering and design experience as well as knowledge of industrial processes of Silesian employees.

“These are huge values. Upper Silesia is at the heart of Poland’s energy transformation, thanks to this human capital,” he stressed.

The Prime Minister also pointed out that low-emission transport will be the future of Europe and Poland in the next several years.

“In the Polish Deal, we have planned six sector clusters that will bind the production and educational potential. A cluster for low-emission vehicles and components for their construction will be dedicated especially for Silesia,” he announced.

The head of government emphasised that Poland is already a leader in the production of lithium-ion batteries.

“The sale of electric cars, but in particular the sale of electric buses from Poland today, is one of the highest in Europe,” he pointed out.

The Prime Minister also announced that in a few days he would meet the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and that Upper Silesia would be one of the leading topics of the meeting.

“We will be discussing what is necessary for this transformation to be successful,” he emphasised.