Poles eager to return to traditional shopping: study

The latest “Corona Mood” study conducted by the GFK research company shows that Poles are willing to return to traditional purchases, and in some cases they are ready to buy in-store even more often than before the COVID-19 pandemic, the company announced in a press release on Monday.

“Months of restrictions in trade and everyday functioning forced us to look for alternatives and change our existing habits. We started shopping much less frequently, spent more at one time and we were more eager to choose stores close to our place of residence,” GfK stated in the press release.

According to the GfK Polonia Household Panel data, in the period from April 2020 to March 2021, the number of visits to shops decreased by as much as 46 percent (13 pct year to year). At the same time, the average value of one time shopping increased by as much as 20 percent year to year. Moreover, the number of households with at least one online purchase of fast moving consumer goods now amounts to 5.4 mln (40.1 pct of the entire population), which also means an increase by 1.6 mln (41 pct) over the last two years.

However, the latest “Corona Mood” study shows that, for example, in the FMCG category, online shopping (with delivery or pickup at the shop) was chosen by 8 percent of respondents before the pandemic, while during it, the factor increased to 12 percent and after the end of the pandemic, 6 percent of respondents intend to do so.

A similar trend could also be noticed in the hygiene and cosmetic products category. As a result of the pandemic, nearly 30 percent of Poles declared that they purchased these articles via the Internet (16 pct before the pandemic). Now 20 percent of respondents declare that they will keep purchasing items in this category online.

However, the GfK study shows that Poles will keep buying some items online after the end of the pandemic. Those items include clothes and footwear, where the number of buyers declaring online purchases increased from 34 percent up to 44 percent, still 40 percent of respondents anticipate purchasing these products online after the pandemic ends.