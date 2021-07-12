Poland reports 44 new coronavirus cases on Monday, no deaths

Wojtek Jargiło/PAP

Poland recorded 44 new confirmed coronavirus cases and no deaths over the past 24h to Monday morning, against 66 cases reported on Sunday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 411 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 426 recorded the day prior, including 59 patients on ventilators, against the total of 670 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The health ministry also reported that 97,367 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,652,577 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 31,535,478 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 15,181,701 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.