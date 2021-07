Leszek Szymański/PAP

The Polish economy will expand by 5 percent this year, while inflation will reach 4.2 percent, the National Bank of Poland (NBP) said in its July projection.

In the report published on Monday, the NBP said the country’s inflation will fall to 3.3 percent in 2022 and will edge up to 3.4 percent in 2023.

Poland’s economic growth is expected to increase further to 5.4 percent in 2022 and to 5.3 percent in 2023.