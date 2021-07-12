COVID-19: Vast majority of Poles expect fourth wave, shows survey

A survey conducted by the IBRiS institute for “Rzeczpospolita” daily shows that nearly three-quarters of Poles expect the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which would start in autumn. Only 9 pct of respondents believe that it will not happen, and 6.7 pct are afraid that it will start in summer.

It has been noted that the concern about the next wave of infections is related to reports of a growing number of new cases of the Indian variant (Delta) in the British Isles.

The poll shows that 55 pct of respondents are afraid of this variant, and 16.7 pct are “very afraid.”

74.1 pct of those surveyed expect another wave of infections in autumn, and 6.7 pct think that it will begin in summer. 9 pct of respondents believe that it will not happen at all.

“In our climate zone, the norm is that infections caused by coronaviruses appear seasonally. Therefore, we can expect another autumn wave, because we still have a lot of non-immune people,” prof. Robert Flisiak, the head of the Polish Society of Epidemiologists and Doctors of Infectious Diseases said, adding that “it will certainly be much lower than the [waves] of autumn 2020 and spring 2021, and will affect almost exclusively unvaccinated people.”

The survey was carried out using the Computer-Assisted Telephone Interviews (CATI) method between July 5 and 6, 2021, on a group of 1,100 respondents.