Polish New Deal to bring civilisational change: head of PiS

“The Polish New Deal is a great programme of civilizational change that will apply to all of Poland, all social groups and all regions,” Jarosław Kaczyński, the deputy prime minister and head of PiS said, on Sunday in Rypin (northern Poland).

As part of a tour around the country to present the New Polish Deal programme, Jarosław Kaczyński met with the inhabitants of Rypin. At the beginning of his speech, he mentioned his deceased brother Lech Kaczyński, “We would not be here, I would not be here if it were not for Lech Kaczyński,” he said. He indicated that Lech Kaczyński had the ability to win elections. In this context, he pointed to the election for the president of Warsaw he won and the victory over Donald Tusk in the presidential elections.

Referring to the Polish New Deal, the deputy Prime Minister emphasised that it is “aimed primarily at ensuring that the majority of Poles living outside the largest urban centers receive appropriate opportunities. That the standards of living would be equal to that of large cities,” argued the head of PiS.

Jarosław Kaczyński also stressed that when Poland starts to be a net payer to the EU it will be a great moment. “This would be a transition – one could say – to this position of the richest and strongest countries. We are able to do it by implementing the Polish New Deal during this decade,” the deputy Prime Minister said.

He also announced a Polish New Deal for rural areas indicating that there already are a number of ideas for villages in Poland in the current programme. The head of PiS noted that an important idea is for farmers who are selling their goods to large enterprises, receive their payment in advance. “In short, let’s not make it possible to rob them,” Jarosław Kaczyński said.

The Polish New Deal is a government programme aimed at reviving the national economy after the COVID-19 pandemic. It envisions major investments in public infrastructure along with overhauls of the tax and healthcare systems.