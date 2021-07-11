COVID-19: We are halfway to population immunity, says expert

“We are halfway to achieving population immunity,” Dr. Andrzej Trybusz MD, the former head of the Chief Sanitary Inspectorate, assessed in an interview with the Polish Press Agency (PAP). He also noted that immunity gained after being infected by COVID-19 is less stable than one after vaccination.

On Friday, Polish Health Minister Adam Niedzielski announced that, according to a conducted study, about 60 percent of the country’s population has antibodies due to vaccination or being a COVID-19 convalescent.

Former Chief Sanitary Inspector, Dr. Andrzej Trybusz MD, noted that the Minister referred to the screening of antibody levels.

“Immunity after disease is not very stable, it occurs to varying degrees, and it happens that its level declines quite quickly. Being a convalescent does not guarantee that a person will not be infected with SARS-CoV-2 again,” he stressed.

As the expert noted, post-vaccination immunity is much more stable.

“With around 40 percent of the population fully vaccinated, we are now halfway to achieving population immunity,” he assessed.

“There is a need to urge people not to stop at one dose immunisation,” Mr. Tribus stressed.