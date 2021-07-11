Ruling party leader says New Deal a programme of civilisational change

Rafał Guz/PAP

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party, has stated that the Polish New Deal is a large-scale programme of a civilisational change.

“This change will have an impact on the whole of Poland, on all social groups and on all regions,” Kaczynski said during a meeting, held as part of a tour promoting the project, in Rypin, northern Poland, on Sunday.

“It is meant, above all, to make the majority of Poles living outside large cities feel properly valued and give them appropriate chances so that their living standards become the same as in large urban areas,” he explained.

Referring to Poland’s EU membership, Kaczynski said that Poland becoming a net contributor to the Union’s budget would be a great moment, since never before had Poland’s average economic development level been the same as in the West or the EU.

According to the PiS leader, “becoming a country, which receives less from and pays more to the common EU budget,” will make Poland join a group of the strongest and well-off countries.

“We will be able to achieve this by implementing the New Deal within the current decade,” he said.

The Polish New Deal is a government programme aimed at reviving the national economy after the Covid-19 pandemic. It envisages major investment in public infrastructure along with overhauls of the tax and healthcare systems.