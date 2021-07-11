Anniversary of Jedwabne pogrom commemorated

Michał Zieliński/PAP

Jedwabne, in Poland’s northeastern Podlaskie province, commemorated on Friday the 80th anniversary of a 1941 German-inspired pogrom of the town’s Jewish population by their Polish neighbours.

The ceremonies were attended, among others, by officials from the Polish President’s Office, the Polish Prime Minister’s Office, Polish Foreign Ministry, Israeli and German Embassies to Poland and Poland’s Chief Rabbi Michael Schudrich.

Wreaths and flowers were laid and prayers for the dead were said at the monument commemorating the tragic events. The names of the victims were read out.

“We are here to pray together, to repent together,” Rabbi Schudrich said.

The pogrom took place on July 10, 1941 in the town of Jedwabne in German-occupied Poland. At least 340 local Jews of all ages were locked in a barn which was then set on fire. A group of Poles, summoned to Jedwabne by a German paramilitary group known as the Ordnungspolizei, were involved in the atrocity.